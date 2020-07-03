Arizona health department demands 3 defiant gyms close their doors or face legal action

National-World

The Arizona Department of Health Services has demanded that three gyms in Arizona close immediately or face a court action, according to a statement from the department’s spokesman.

The three gyms — two LifeTime locations and one Mountainside Fitness gym — have garnered attention for their refusal to abide by Governor Doug Ducey’s order to re-close following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The three locations must close by noon today or face “civil action” by the department, according to a copy of the letter each business received. Specifically, the letters say the health department will seek a temporary restraining order.

The health department also posted notices and copies of the letters on the front doors of all three establishments, photos provided by the department show.

Mountainside Fitness is currently suing Ducey over his order re-closing gyms. A spokeswoman for the company said they had no comment on the development. The first hearing in the case is set for July 6.

LifeTime, which has also defied that ban, told CNN that they are “aware of the notice and continue to maintain we have operated in compliance with the Governor’s order.”

“We’re reviewing the matter currently,” the spokeswoman for the company added.

LifeTime has had the liquor licenses at two of its gyms suspended as a result of their continued operation over the last few days. One of those locations, the location in Phoenix, is also the recipient of the health department’s letter.

Coronavirus spikes in Arizona

Arizona is one of four states, including California, Texas and Florida, that posted record new cases this week.

Currently, 1,520 of the state’s ICU beds are in use — 91% of its capacity, state data shows. 741 of those patients are being treated for Covid-19, the data shows. Just 156 ICU beds remain empty — this is the lowest number of available beds the state has had available, according to records that go back to late March.

Dr. Murtaza Akhter, an ER physician at Phoenix’s Valleywise Health Medical Center and an assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, told CNN on Thursday night his hospital was “getting a crush of patients,” and many of them had coronavirus.

“They’re coming in with fever, shortness of breath, cough, body aches and, at least for me, basically everybody I test is positive,” Dr. Akhter said. “It is ridiculous,” he added.