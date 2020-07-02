Health District urges Clark County residents to avoid large gatherings for July 4 holiday

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reminding Clark County residents that coronavirus will not be taking a holiday during the July 4 weekend.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, SNHD urged people to take proper precautions, such as avoiding large gatherings and wearing a face covering.

“The 4th of July holiday is traditionally a time of larger gatherings of family and friends and increased travel,” SNHD officials said in a media release. “With cases continuing to increase, the Health District urges everyone to take the recommended prevention measure seriously as they celebrate this holiday weekend.”

SNHD said the public should continue to avoid large gatherings, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing of six feet or more when around others. SNHD said if someone plans on attending a gathering, it’s better to do so outdoors to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

SNHD recommended that those who are older or have underlying medical conditions should continue to stay home and limit contact with others.

“No common sources of exposure are linked to the recent increase in cases in Clark County,” acting SNHD Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said in a statement. “It is important for everyone to be aware that community spread of the virus is still ongoing. It is up to everyone to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others, and to keep our community safe.”

SNHD said people ages 18-49 currently account for more than 50% of reported COVID-19 cases in Clark County. SNHD said this age group is more likely to be in the community and has the potential to spread the virus to others.

