Shreveport tech company making impact on schools across the country

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — A Shreveport tech company is making an impact on school systems across the country.

CyberReef Solutions is offering schools a free six month trial of internet filtering.

This type of internet blocking is required under the Federal Government’s Children’s Internet Protection Act.

CEO Hilton Nicholson said in three months, around 200 schools across the country began using its ‘Kid’s Internet Defense Shield.’

It began to take off when the pandemic started in March as students transitioned to online learning from home.

“A lot of kids have no way to connect to school material that others have access to. Through filtering out content, the schools can offer a device for those kids to take home. They take home a tablet or computer and we filter that content,” said Nicholson.

Even though the company is based in Louisiana, it just began selling its services to Louisiana districts.

School systems can sign up for the free offer until September 30th.

