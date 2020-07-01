Cleaning companies adding extra cleaning procedures and equipment for beach rental homes

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WLOS) — Some cleaning companies in Emerald Isle are changing their normal cleaning routines because of COVID-19.

Taps Cleaning service is one company that has made changes to make sure staff, clients and vacationers are safe. Owner TeeAnne Simon says the company has spent a lot of money getting extra supplies.

“Thousands and thousands of dollars extra just for masks, shields, gloves, all these products, so I’ve gone above and beyond to make them feel safe,” says Simon.

Simon’s cleaning company also purchased extra equipment, including a machine that disinfects the home with a few sprays”.

“I finally came up with an idea for beach rentals and going into homes,” she says. “We fog our homes with cleaning products that are used in the hospitals.”

This machine helps Simon and her staff feel safe entering beach rentals during COVID-19.

“We know people from the hot spot areas come here,” she explains. “They’re advertised to come here, we know they’re coming here, so that was nerve-racking at first, but I feel good about it now.”

Those who get their home cleaned by Taps Cleaning service say the new techniques and procedures the company uses makes the process less nerve-racking for them as well.

“They spray down the whole house with disinfectant – it’s like a fog – and they let it sit for a couple of hours, and then they come in and clean,” says Scot Burkey, a client and owner of a beach rental property. “So, I personally, and I don’t think you are either, nervous at all.”

Some vacationers believe the homes here in Emerald Isle have been well prepared for their visit and look extremely clean.

“I feel like it was pretty clean,” says vacationer Bronson Yoder. “It was almost as if Mr. Clean himself came in here to clean it.”

Simon says finding people who are not scared to help clean homes during the coronavirus pandemic has been a struggle, and she is looking to hire more help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.