Kansas City to make masks mandatory as virus cases rise

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City is joining the growing list of cities requiring people to wear a mask inside public places.

While you’re out this weekend you’re going to want to grab a mask because, come Monday, you’ll need to put one on if you are walking inside any business.

Masks are required for anyone inside a public space within Kansas City, Missouri and Wyandotte County starting Monday.

The rest of Jackson County will start requiring masks on July 1.

Meanwhile, public health directors across the KC metro recommending that people wear masks and urging them to, but it’s currently not a requirement for places like Johnson, Clay and Platte counties.

Some people are already wearing them, but others are holding out.

“I think the important message right now is to be kind, be courteous, and always be learning,” said Morgan Cox.

“I have to wear one at work, so I think that’s probably why I’m a little more accepting than my husband,” Connie Stiers said. “I’d rather wear a mask than shut the city down.”

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas assured residents and business owners the city is not trying to play big brother.

“And importantly, for us it’s not a political issue,” he said. “Instead, it’s an issue of keeping people safe and hopefully saving lives.”

Mayor Lucas said the benefits go beyond public health.

“People have asked us for some time, ‘How can you keep businesses open?’ or ‘How can you reopen businesses?’ The simplest, sharpest, fastest way is by making sure people wear masks,” Mayor Lucas said.

“We’ve got to do this to save lives and save our businesses,” Dr. Rex Archer said.

Masks are aiding the city in its reopening. With the new order, businesses in KCMO can operate at 100 percent capacity except for bars and taverns.

All of the new requirements will be enforced by the Health Department on the basis of a complaints.

Archer said the city will be lenient the first few days to make sure businesses and citizens have time to grab their masks, though.

There are some exemptions to the rules for people with respiratory conditions, as well as minors.

