Davidson County family celebrates somber birthday after missing man found dead

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Monday night, a Davidson County family celebrated a birthday without the guest of honor.

Zachary Pulliam was reported missing last month. After a two-day search, first responders found his body in the water near the swimming area at Buddle Creek.

“You know how you always hear the cliche, ‘Oh, I have a hole in my heart.’ I know what that means. I know what that feels like. I have two boys, and half of my heart is gone,” said Jessica Dalton, the mother of Zachary Pulliam.

Pulliam’s life was cut short at 25-years-old. He was about a month shy of his birthday.

The night of his 26th birthday, Pulliam’s family gathered close on the shoreline, close to where he was found, and lit candles in his memory.

Dalton says not having answers as to how or why her son ended up in the water is making it impossible to heal.

“I want the truth about what happened to my son. Good, bad, indifferent, I just need to know the truth. I can’t properly grieve because I don’t know what I’m grieving. I’m grieving the physical form of my son being gone,” said Dalton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.