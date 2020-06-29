Protest for detained immigrant children held in Bicentennial Mall State Park

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Protesters gathered in Bicentennial Mall State Park over the weekend to bring attention to immigrant children being held in ICE detention centers.

On Sunday people were encouraged to bring flags displaying their heritage and stuffed animals to represent caged children.

“They don’t have a voice,” protester Donovan Staley told News4. “They’re not being spoken for. That’s why we’re here. We wanted people to bring out these stuffed animals to represent that these children are in a cage.”

Organizers say this is the perfect time to be standing up for children without a voice.

This weekend also saw nearly 40 protesters arrested in front of the capitol building, and a brief moment of tension between Black Lives Matter and Back the Badge protesters.

