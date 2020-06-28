House of Heroes gifts free home repairs to CT veteran

National-World

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB ) — A Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient was the focus for a House of Heroes Connecticut project today.

The pandemic sidelined the group.

Volunteers have only been able to complete about a fourth of their projects so far this year.

Today’s repairs focused on helping 73-year-old Anthony ‘Tony’ Perillo in Wallingford with tree trimming and deck repairs.

Volunteers were encouraged to social distance and wear a mask while working closely.

Executive Director for House of Heroes Connecticut, Dennis Buden, says Perillo was grateful for the helping hands.

“He says, ‘I just can’t believe it. I’m so grateful.’ I believe his children nominated him and we made the choice that it was an ideal project considering the COVID-19 circumstances with most of it being outdoor work, so Tony is very humbled and we’re happy to be here today,” Buden tells us.

House of Heroes Connecticut provides no-cost home repairs to veterans and their spouses who are disabled and facing financial challenges.

