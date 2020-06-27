Residents are asked to self-quarantine after about 85 people who visited a Michigan bar get Covid-19

National-World

People in East Lansing, Michigan, are being asked to self-quarantine because roughly 85 people contracted Covid-19 after visiting a restaurant this month, a health official says.

That number is up from the 34 reported Wednesday and is expected to rise, Ingham County Health officer Linda S. Vail told CNN.

The Health Department is asking patrons who visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and June 20 to self-quarantine, and report cases of Covid-19, the department said in a statement.

“Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” Vail said. “There are likely more people infected with Covid-19 not yet identified.”

The bar followed safety guidelines for employees, capacity guidelines and table spacing, the statement said.

The restaurant opted to close down temporarily to install air purifiers and to eliminate lines, a post says on its Facebook page.