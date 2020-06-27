MI diner owner giving Flint kids free bikes

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, MI (WNEM ) — Children will be rolling along this summer on new bikes courtesy of Flint Community Schools and Krystal Jo’s Diner.

They teamed up for a bike giveaway featuring light refreshments at the end and smiling faces on the children.

“Today is one of my annual bicycle giveaways, which has turned into 4 this year due to covid-19,” said Tony Tucker from Krystal Jo’s. “We usually do it once a year. But we broke it up into 4 Fridays this year.”

The giveaway is for all Flint-area and Genesee County families to help keep kids active during the summer.

“I believe a kid should have a bike,” Tucker said. “I believe that we should take care of our neighbors. And I believe if you can do more, I think you should.”

The 700 bikes were collected as donations throughout the school-year from community leaders and organizations.

“Oh, they’re going to ride them,” said Angela Beach. “These guys love to be outside, and to play and so they’re going to ride them and they’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Now the bikes are ready to help ensure more families stay physically active and pedaling their way through the summer months.

“Couple hundred kids are going to leave here with some smiles,” Tucker said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.