Chicago Pride Fest Holding Virtual Events, Performances This Weekend

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade would have been this weekend. Instead, Chicago Pride Fest is holding virtual events online this year due to the pandemic.

Performances are being dedicated to members of the LGBTQ community and first responders on the frontlines. Among the performances is the band 16 Candles.

For a lineup of online events taking place this weekend, check out the Pride Fest website.

