Guilford police, wife save man who became trapped in sluice pipe

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) — A man was saved after becoming trapped in a sluice pipe thanks to the help of his wife and Guilford police officers.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a 911 call in the area of 200 Leetes Island Road after a man fell into the water while crabbing. The man became trapped in the entrance of a sluice pipe that runs under the roadway.

The caller was the man’s wife and she was holding him as he was in danger of being sucked into the pipe due to the outgoing tide and powerful current.

Officers Dillon and Mastriano were able to utilize rope to secure a safety line under the man’s arms for a water rescue and pull the victim to safety.

The man was not injured.

Police said there were several things that could have easily led to more serious injuries or death if the man’s wife or police had not been able to help him. The victim had fishing waders on which quickly filled up with water causing significant drag into the pipe area. The pipe also narrows under the roadway and the victim may have become lodged in the pipe.

Guilford police also said one of the key reason’s officers were able to locate the victim was because the man’s wife had SIRI activated on her phone. The woman was able to shout to SIRI to call 911 while she was a significant distance away from her phone while she was trying to save her husband’s life.

Officers were able to locate the victim through the state 911 tracing system.

Police said the area on Leetes Island Road has seen three incidents like this in the past two years. Police are asking residents to avoid these areas while fishing, crabbing, clamming or any type of water activity.

