Motorcyclist dies after struck by car, thrown, struck by pickup, police say

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — An Omaha man has died after being struck by a car while riding a motorcycle, being thrown from the bike, and then struck by another car while laying in the highway, according to authorities.

Saw Htoo, 30, was pronounced dead after being taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital Saturday morning following the accident, Omaha Police reported.

Officers responded to the scene of Interstate 80 and 108th Street at 1:13 a.m. for a personal injury crash call.

Authorities learned Htoo was riding a motorcycle in the eastbound lane of I-80 when he was struck from behind by a car driven by an Omaha man.

“The motorcycle was pushed approximately 100 feet before both vehicles stopped,” OPD reported.

Htoo was thrown from the motorcycle and laying in the road when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by an Omaha man, which had slowed to go around the accident, police said.

Htoo died at 2:45 a.m. The roadway was closed with assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and was reopened at 4:50 a.m.

