FedEx removed its branding from NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin’s car to highlight the National Civil Rights Museum instead

National-World

As Denny Hamlin races around the Talladega Superspeedway in Monday’s race, the hood of his car will display the logo of the National Civil Rights Museum — a move by Hamlin and his sponsor FedEx to support the ongoing fight for racial equality.

FedEx also announced a $500,000 donation to the museum located in the same city as the company’s headquarters of Memphis, Tennessee. The donation was made “in support of the museum’s mission,” tweeted the museum, which traces the history of the Civil Rights Movement in the US.

Hamlin’s #11 car usually bears the FedEx logo and colors, but the car was painted sleek black with the museum’s logo prominently highlighted on the hood.

“@FedEx has chosen to remove all of their branding and traditional colors, with this week’s theme being to listen and learn as they spotlight the @NCRMuseum,” tweeted Joe Gibbs Racing, which Hamlin races for.

Hamlin, who won his record-tying third NASCAR Cup Series last week at Homestead, said he delivered on his promise to “listen” when he visited the museum last Thursday.

“To say that this was informative, humbling, eye opening is a huge understatement,” the 39-year-old racer tweeted. “I want to thank them personally for taking the time to educate me on so many topics.”

The actions by FedEx and Hamlin come amid the nationwide conversation around racial inequality and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Earlier this month, NASCAR banned Confederate flags from all its events and Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, drove a Black Lives Matter car at Martinsville Speedway.

Then, this past weekend, a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall. Department of Justice investigators said Monday that they are looking into the incident.