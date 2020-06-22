2 killed and 7 injured in Charlotte shooting, CNN affiliates report

National-World

Two people were killed and seven others were injured during a shooting in Charlotte overnight, according to CNN affiliates WBTV and WSOC in posts from their reporters on Twitter, citing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In addition to the nine people who were shot, both affiliates report five people were hurt when they were hit by cars leaving the Beatties Ford Rd. scene.

This story is developing. CNN is working to get additional details.