A charity is sending hundreds of teens $1,000 checks to give to people in need

A charity is giving teens across the United States an opportunity to spread joy and uplift someone they believe needs a boost of encouragement.

For the sixth year in a row, the VING Project is giving hundreds of teenagers $1,000 each to give away to a friend, coworker or any kind person in need outside of their families.

Founded by Liz Lefkofsky and her husband Eric Lefkofsky, the co-founder of Groupon, the charity hopes to inspire “the next generation of givers.” The VING Project is named after the last part of the word “giving.”

“Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, we realized how this program had the potential to help people now more than ever,” Liz Lefkofsky told CNN.

“We are in awe of the incredible teens from across the country who have been sending us videos and helping out people they know. Especially during this difficult time it has been wonderful to give teens a way to help others and we have no plans of slowing down any time soon.”

To receive a check, any US resident between the ages of 14 and 18 can choose to nominate someone outside of their family who is at least 18 years old and in need of financial assistance.

First, teenagers must record a two-minute nomination video. Chosen applicants will receive a $1,000 check they must be able to deliver to their nominee.

Some recipients of the kind gesture included one teen’s coworker who was immunocompromised but still working during the pandemic, a woman who lost her house in a fire, a man who adopted three siblings, and a family who just lost their son in an accident.

In April alone, the foundation gave away $250,000 to teens who wanted to spread some love. Now the project is doubling their giving goals by giving away at least $500,000 in 60 days, Liz Lefkofsky said.

“It is our hope that through simple acts of giving, Generation Z will change the world,” she added.

As of now, there is no limit on how much money the VING Project is giving away — and although $1,000 won’t fix everyone’s problems, it can go quite a long way.