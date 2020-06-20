5 creative ways to celebrate Dad during this pandemic Father’s Day

National-World

Father’s Day is June 21, and just like all the other holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s going to take some extra creativity to celebrate Dad this year.

Here are some ways to make his day one to remember.

Plan a virtual gathering

While nothing compares to seeing your dad in person, a virtual celebration is the best way to bring together those who are not in the same household during social distancing.

By using video conferencing platforms such as Facebook, Houseparty, and Zoom, you can get a bit of intimacy despite physical distance.

Have a meal, share a meal

This day usually comes packed with a good hearty meal. So how about also providing for people facing hunger on Father’s Day?

Since the pandemic began, some food banks are seeing a four-fold increase in demand. A donation of $1 to Feeding America could provide ten meals to children and families in need.

Make a house a home

Is your dad always doing home improvement projects? Consider donating to Habitat for Humanity.

The organization’s “Gift from the Heart” program enables donors to make contributions in honor of friends and relatives. The tax-deductible donations help families build places of their own to call home.

Plant a tree in his memory

Father’s Day can be particularly challenging for anyone mourning the death of their dad. Planting a tree is a great way to keep your loved one’s memory alive through a living tribute.

US cities are losing 36 million trees annually, which can significantly impact the climate. You can help combat this problem and honor your father’s legacy by planting a tree in your yard or making a donation to the National Forest Foundation’s tree planting program.

Pay it forward

Consider finding an organization that’s taking on an issue your dad cares deeply about and making a donation in his honor. World Vision has set up a helpful list of ways to “pay it forward.” The list will help you donate to a cause that aligns with your dad’s interests.

For example, if your father likes the outdoors, you can pay for a “family fishing kit.” For sports fans, you can help cover the costs of soccer balls in developing countries. You can also find other vetted charities at CNN.com/Impact.