Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with NE Portland stabbing that killed 2 people

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A man has been arrested for murder in connection with a stabbing that killed two people on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Phillip Lawrence Nelson, 38, is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents state that Nelson “unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of Cassy Leaton and Najaf Hobbs.”

Leaton, 22, and Hobb, 39, were found injured in the 1400 block of Northeast Davis Street at around 3:45 p.m. Police said they later died due to their injuries.

Nelson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail early Friday morning.

No other information about his arrest or the investigation have been released at this time.

