Juneteenth celebrations across Mid-Michigan, state

Mid-Michigan, MI (WNEM) — Many Mid-Michigan communities are commemorating Juneteenth today.

A group in Saginaw is holding a celebration at Transforming Life Church Ministries. It runs from 2-6 p.m. and organizers say they will be honoring African American men and women who have lost their lives to acts of non-justice. They also hope to teach their peers about the history of the holiday.

The Midland Inclusion Council also hosts a free educational webinar today. Inclusion 101 focuses on what inclusion means, why it matters, and how it improves our community. It runs from 3-4 p.m., and if you want to register, click here.

Genesee County officials are also hosting a Juneteenth celebration. It’s on the Saginaw Street steps of the Genesee County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m.

The county clerk will be joined by keynote speaker Dr. Kent Key from Michigan State University, and other community leaders.

Lieutenant Gov. Gilchrist will join speakers at a virtual Juneteenth Dream-In held by Detroit activists. He’ll talk about the current state of criminal justice reform. The dream-in webinar begins at 2 p.m., click here to join.

