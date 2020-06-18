Metro Police officers, firefighters not wearing masks in public

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Lindsay Bramson (WSMV) — Pictures of Nashville first responders not wearing masks in public have some News4 viewers concerned they’re putting people at risk.

Health experts are continuing to ask anyone who is out in public wear a mask when around others to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Some people told News 4 first responders are held to a higher standard.

In a picture given to News 4, three firefighters wait to check out at Kroger in Nashville and not one of them were not wearing a face mask.

“By them not wearing face masks, the Metro Fire Department, they’re not taking it seriously,” Kroger shopper Tim Smith said.

A memo went out to all Nashville fire personnel requiring them to have masks on whenever out in public. The memo was sent out May 14.

The pictures given to News 4 were from three days ago.

“I don’t wear my mask all the time, but when I go to the grocery store, I do,” Smith said.

News4 found out it’s not just firefighters seen out in public without masks on. Another photo from a viewer shows some Metro Police officers also not wearing masks.

A News4 viewer sent in a photo from a rally downtown Tuesday night at Legislative Plaza. It shows multiple Metro Police officers standing outside of the rally not wearing masks within close proximity to each other.

A spokesperson for the Metro Police Department said whether outside or inside, every officer is told to have a mask on when not able to socially distance.

“It’s going to protect you and your family unless you want to end up in the hospital” Olivia Venson, who lives in Nashville and was concerned after seeing the photos, said.

Health experts told News 4 even if you’re outside, you can still catch the virus.

“If I’m within say 3 feet of another person, whether I’m inside or outside and neither of us are wearing masks, we’re putting each other at risk,” Dr. David Aronoff, who is an infectious disease doctor with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said.

In regard to the pictures from Koger, a spokesperson for the Metro Fire Department, said they are reminding firefighters the importance of face coverings in public and expect them to follow the recommended guidelines just like everyone else.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.