Looking for that perfect wedding mask? NC designer has you covered

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — A local wedding designer has created special face masks for brides, grooms and their guests to wear on the big day.

Mandy Frazier, a full-service wedding designer in Hendersonville, has launched an extensive line of face masks. The line includes styles for the bridal party and guests, as well as the bride and groom.

Frazier said the masks allow brides to enjoy their big day surrounded by their loved ones, while being safe.

“If they are deciding to keep their date, and it’s going to be a smaller wedding, and they have to wear the masks, then let’s give them something to be excited about,” Frazier said.

The bridal face masks can be specially ordered to match the bride’s dress and the groom’s tuxedo. Each bride and groom mask will be packaged in a memory box as a keepsake for the couple.

