Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College faculty members receive promotions, tenure

TIFTON, GA (Albany Herald) — Ten faculty members at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will begin the 2020-21 academic year with promotions, and seven faculty members will be granted tenure at the college.

ABAC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker said faculty members receiving promotions and tenure include Audrey Luke-Morgan, Erin Porter, Jay Baldwin, Kennon Deal, Jennifer Huang, Jess Usher, and Franzelle Mathis-Pertilla.

Baker said Juan Gomez, Jeffrey Ross and Nancy Hall are receiving promotions. Gomez and Ross are already tenured.

Tenure may be granted to a faculty member who has served at least five years as an assistant professor and has shown the potential for making significant contributions to the college and the faculty member’s field of study.

Luke-Morgan and Porter have been promoted to the rank of associate professors in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Gomez has been promoted to the rank of professor in the School of Arts and Sciences. Baldwin, Deal, Huang, and Usher have been promoted to the rank of associate professor in the School of Arts and Sciences.

Ross, the interim chair of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, has been promoted to the rank of professor. Hall has been promoted to the rank of assistant professor in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Mathis-Pertilla has been promoted to the rank of associate professor in the Stafford School of Business.

Baker said the promotions and tenure become effective Aug. 1. ABAC fall semester classes begin on Aug. 12 when ABAC plans to return to in-person instruction after teaching online classes for the final weeks of the spring semester and the summer term.

