Before and after images from space show destruction from Easter weekend tornadoes

The widespread tornado outbreak over Easter weekend has left its scar on the earth and structures across the South.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 105 tornadoes carved paths through 10 states Sunday into Monday. The combined path length of all the confirmed tornadoes totals nearly 772 miles of damage.

New satellite images show the mass devastation caused by some of the deadly tornadoes that struck Sunday.

Across Southern Mississippi, two long-track tornadoes ran almost parallel tracks.

When compared to just days before, you can see the vegetation stripped bare, leaving two visible scars from space.

The first tornado had begun in Jefferson Davis County and tracked for about 68 miles across that Mississippi county, the National Weather Service said. It said the tornado was an EF-4 with estimated winds of 166 to 200 mph. The scale only goes to five.

At least 2 miles wide, it was the widest tornado in the state’s history, the NWS said.

The longer path, tracking for about 82.5 miles through Lawrence County, had an evaluation of EF-3 (estimated winds of 136-165 mph).

When zooming into the shorter track tornado, you can see some of the structures in Seminary, Mississippi, that were destroyed.

The NWS gives EF-4 damage ranking when they find that well-constructed homes are leveled.

In an even more zoomed-in view, you can see how these buildings, including the houses, were swept off their foundation.

As the storm system moved east, more tornadoes touched down across the region.

One tornado hit the more populous area of Chattanooga, TN.

These images out of Chattanooga give a clear indication of what a tornado can do to a neighborhood.

The damage here has been given a preliminary ranking of EF-3.

This ranking is given when entire stories of well-constructed homes are found destroyed and there is significant damage found to large buildings.

It’s like the damage found at the East Brainerd Elementary School, seen lower left in the image below.

Survey teams from the NWS were still out Wednesday. Once all the data is collected, they will release a full report on the outbreak.