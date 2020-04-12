Good luck topping this one. Simone Biles has taken the handstand challenge to the next level

National-World

If anyone’s going to crush a handstand challenge, it’s going to be Simone Biles.

The USA Gymnastics star posted a video on Twitter of her completing the challenge in less than a minute, like it was no big deal. But instead of putting on a shirt while upside down, she somehow managed to remove her sweatpants.

And there was another key difference between her and previous celebrity challengers.

The challenge calls for a person to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand. Actor Tom Holland took the challenge into the social media spotlight after he posted a video of himself struggling to complete it. He then nominated fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal to complete the challenge.

Gyllenhaal did it without breaking a sweat. “Wait. @tomholland2013 What’s the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??” Gyllenhaal teased his “Spider-Man: Far From Home” co-star.

US Olympian Lolo Jones then put the fellas to shame by putting on two shirts and even taking a sip of wine before dropping to the floor.

Yet Biles managed to upstage them all. She did it without using a wall for support.

After all, she did win four Olympic gold medals in Rio 2016 and she is the most decorated gymnast in world championship history with 25 gold medals.

And she did not nominate anyone else to do the challenge, the mark of a true champion.