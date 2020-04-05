UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests

National-World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital for tests, Downing Street said Sunday.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” it said.

Johnson announced March 27 he had tested positive for the virus, saying in a video posted to Twitter he would work in isolation from his apartment in Downing Street.

He remains in charge of the government.

Friday, Johnson said he was still suffering a high temperature because of coronavirus and would continue to self-isolate.

“Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms — a minor symptom. I still have a temperature,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“And so in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”