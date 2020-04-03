Woman facing $200 citation from PA state police under stay-at-home order

National-World

YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT ) — A York County woman is facing a citation of $200 from State Police for what they say violated Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

Anita Shafer, 19, is now faced with what appears to be a citation of at least $202.25 for breaking the state’s Disease Control and Prevention Act of 1955.

That is one of two applicable statutes that can be applied in these cases, according to State Police.

The incident in question occurred on March 19 around 8:00 p.m. in Red Lion, when Shafer was pulled over by State Police.

Troopers said that Shafer told them she was just taking a drive.

On the citation, it states she “failed to abide by the order of the governor and secretary of health issued to control the spread of a communicable disease, requiring the closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses as of 20:00 hours on March 19, 2020. To wit, defendant states that she was ‘going for a drive’ after this violation was in effect.”

State Police Communications Director Ryan Tarkowski says that this citation has been the only instance of enforcement thus far, and began as a vehicle-code violation.

Therefore, she was not pulled over for violating the stay-at-home order.

Trooper Tarkowski issued this statement to FOX43:

“At this time, law enforcement is focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices. While the order is mandatory, voluntary compliance is preferred. Troopers have been encouraged to use contacts with the public as opportunities to reinforce the necessity to abide Stay At Home orders. Troopers maintain discretion to warn or issue citations and the decision is specific to the facts and circumstances of a particular encounter.”

Similar to business owners operating in violation of the order to suspend in-person operation of non-life-sustaining businesses, individuals MAY be cited for failing to abide by the “stay at home” order. Applicable statutes are:

• The Pennsylvania’s Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, 35 P.S. § 521.20(a)

• The Administrative Code of 1929, 71 P. S. § 1409

