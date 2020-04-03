City residents get creative amid shortage of PPE

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — With a shortage of personal protective equipment across the country, many people are making their own face masks. Several major news outlets like The New York Time and Washington Post report the CDC is expected to recommend Americans use those DIY face coverings in public.

People began making their own masks several weeks ago. Some are making them for themselves and their family, while others are working to protect people they’ve never even met.

Jason Decosta and Shane Hudecek have spent the last several nights working from Hudecek’s garage on their own homemade protective headgear. The two got the idea from a need they saw on Facebook.

“Another friend of ours who’s a fire chief out in Tualatin put out another post and said ‘can anybody help? We’re 3D printing these and they’re not going very fast.’”

So, the two came up with an idea for a piece of headgear that straps around someone’s head. Two movable pieces can then hold a sheet of plastic over a person’s face. That plastic can be replaced over and over again.

The idea took some trial and error, but within a day or two, they were operational and making that headgear for the fire department.

“Finally, just got it to where it would work and be comfortable and fit on different sized heads and everything,” Hudecek said.

They distributed them to the fire department, and began moving on to others in the community who needed the help.

“We’ve been distributing to some of the local clinics and dentist offices because some people don’t have anything,” Decosta said.

Many people have been making their own face masks during quarantine. Nonnie Baisch, of Beaverton, said she made her own face mask weeks ago when this all started.

“With the virus going around, it’s a lot better to be safe, but also understand that wearing a mask is very important, it keeps your sickness in, especially for us essential employees who work at like retail,” Baisch said.

Stores like JoAnne Fabrics are even allowing customers to place orders on the phone or online for DIY mask kits.

The Oregon Health Authority says it’s still waiting for directives from the CDC before encouraging people to wear masks.

“At this point, we’re not discouraging people who want to use some kind of nose or mouth coverage while they’re out. I don’t think we’re actively recommending it. There’s not a lot of science that it helps and so I think we are waiting to see what Centers for Disease Control come up with as far as their guidance,” Dr. Jennifer Vines said.

Right now, guidance from the CDC says that if you are healthy, you do not need to wear a face covering. Health officials also says that the most important thing to stop the spread of the virus is following social distancing, not wearing masks.

