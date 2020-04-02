Deputies shoot concrete truck driver accused of hitting several cars, threatening to kill people

National-World

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Mid-South man who reportedly hit several vehicles with a concrete truck before threatening to kill everyone was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center after being shot by a Desoto County deputy.

It all began early Thursday morning in Tunica County when the unidentified man was involved in an accident. He fled the scene and made his way to the area of Goodman and Interstate road in Desoto County.

Once in the area, he allegedly hit several other vehicles and shouted “I’m going to kill everyone.”

He was shot by a deputy with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The suspect was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center. He was treated, released and booked into the Shelby County Jail. He will be extradited back to Desoto County to face at least five aggravated assault charges.

The Horn Lake Police Department confirmed that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to handle the case.

