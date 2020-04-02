Boy living with autism gets surprise parade after birthday party canceled

National-World

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (WTAE) — Matthew Brace turned 17 on Wednesday.

He lives with autism, has heart and lung issues, and is as happy as any 17 year old could be.

His original birthday party was supposed to be at a Chuck E. Cheese on Wednesday. His mother, Pamela, knew that couldn’t happen.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel it,” Pamela Brace said.

In a pinch, Pamela Brace called Bethel Park police asking if one or two officers could come by with their lights on for a mini-birthday parade.

“I just thought of it yesterday. I was sitting. I was working from home and he likes police cars and fire trucks, and I just figured I’d reach out to them and see if they’d do it,” Pamela said.

Bethel Park police Det. Sean Gorman took that call Tuesday and immediately started making more calls.

“Everybody was totally on board,” Gorman said.

Police, Fire and EMS from neighboring municipalities formed a parade, roughly 30 vehicles long, to pass Matthew for his birthday. Upper Saint Clair, Mount Lebanon, and Allegheny County Police were some of the departments represented.

During the parade, Matthew, who was dressed in an Easter bunny costume, waved as the cars drove by.

“Especially in these times, it was amazing. I can’t thank them enough from the bottom of my heart. I’m so grateful,” Pamela Brace said.

