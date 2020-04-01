Woman sends lunch to workers instead of getting birthday gifts

National-World

Winston-Salem (WXII) — A woman’s birthday wish provided lunch to more than 50 health care workers at Novant Monday.

Cafe Arthur got a call for the biggest order it had ever received, and all to help those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cafe posted pictures on Facebook showing their cooks putting the orders together.

The loyal customer said she did not want presents or a celebration this birthday, but wanted to send sandwiches, wraps and salads to those at Novant.

They ordered enough to feed 56 people.

“It was the biggest to-go order we’ve had in the history of us being open, so yes, it was very big for us!” employee Stephanie Light said.

