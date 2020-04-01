Radio station adds Christmas tunes to playlist in effort to ‘uplift’ listeners

National-World

Louisville (WLKY) — Louisville’s adult contemporary station 106.9 (WVEZ) made an unseasonable change to its playlist.

The station has started playing Christmas music. Typically the station doesn’t start playing the music until November, but as many face uncertainty due to COVID-19 the station aims to inspire hope throughout the community.

“People all across the country are putting up Christmas lights to inspire hope.” Summit Media Operations Manager Cagle explains. “Our hope is to spread Christmas cheer throughout the community. It’s a reminder that this will not last forever and that we will make it through this together.”

106.9 will play one Christmas song an hour to help lift everyone’s spirits, it said in a news release.

