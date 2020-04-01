Messages of love pour in from across the world to veterans home

National-World

Lebanon (KPTV) — Messages of love and hope are pouring in from all across the world to the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon.

That’s where more than a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19, two of those patients have passed away, and the other residents are still isolated in their rooms.

Now people of all ages, from coast to coast, even other countries are sending in well wishes.

98-year-old Glenna Creasy is one of the more than 150 residents who tested negative. They’ve been isolated in their rooms for more than two weeks to prevent the spread.

She said her husband’s in a different room, and they’ve been talking on the phone.

To pass the time, she reads and watches the news.

“You have to have something to do to keep you from going crazy in here by yourself, you know,” she said.

And now she has the heartwarming videos to watch too. They play on the home’s internal TV station.

“I think that’s wonderful that they do that, and they wish us all kinds of love and things like that and the little children, you know, that wish us good luck and all kinds of things,” Creasy said.

The staff call the videos and cards they’ve received Operation Well Wish and say they’ve been a huge boost for those who live and work there.

There are even more videos on the home’s Facebook page.

If you would like to be part of Operation Well Wish, you can send cards, letters or other materials in an unlicked envelope to: ATTN: Operation Well Wish, Oregon Veterans’ Home, 600 N. 5th St., Lebanon, OR 97355.

