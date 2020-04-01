Jackson County reverses decision to close Bass Pro Shops, says they can only sell guns and ammo

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Jackson County Health Department has reversed course after telling a retailer to close after they initially deemed it to be not an “essential business.”

The county notified the Bass Pro Shops location in Independence on March 30 that they were not considered an essential business and therefore needed to stop operations under the county-wide stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 24.

The retailer appealed the decision by county officials, citing a Missouri law prohibiting the state or any county or municipality from limiting gun sales during an “emergency” time.

After reviewing the appeal, the county’s legal counsel advised that the store should be able to stay open.

The store will have restrictions, however. It will only be allowed to sell firearms, ammunition or other items “directly related to responsible firearm storage and maintenance.” An other kind of in-person sales is prohibited under the county order.

Jackson County officials said they are giving Bass Pro Shops two days to adjust its operations to comply. The county continues to strongly urge residents to stay home as much as they can as the pandemic continues, advising they only leave home when getting or providing essential services in their communities.

