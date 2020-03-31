Shreveport fashion designer makes healthcare masks

National-World

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — So much has been said about the need for face masks in recent days so the local community is stepping up.

“This is part of the effort online of people who have stepped up to the demand of making masks for our healthcare workers. I just got them in. I’m ready to give them to our healthcare providers. I’m ready to get them out to our nurses and make sure they have everything they need to fight this pandemic,” said James Micah Harold, owner of Red Handed Tattoo in Shreveport.

His tattoo parlor on Kings Highway has become a collecting point for these masks. Some are coming from local fashion designers who were planning on using their seamstress skills and materials for the Agora Borealis Fashion Project that was supposed to happen in mid April.

“Instead of really fancy gowns and such we’re making masks instead. I think that basically everyone is just sewing as much as we can until we run out of materials,” said Jessica Hall, a local fashion designer.

Those with a sewing machine who want to be a part of helping produce these masks should contact Harold at Red Handed Tattoo in Shreveport. He said after the need has been met in the medical community, they’ll start giving them out to anybody who needs one.