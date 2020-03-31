Plumbers in high demand as families flush paper products other than toilet paper

National-World

Minneapolis (WCCO) — State pollution control officials are warning consumers not to flush any paper products other than toilet paper.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the lack of availability of toilet paper in stores amid the COVID-19 outbreak is causing people to use alternative options.

That includes products like baby wipes or paper towels.

“We are seeing people flushing things down the toilet that they shouldn’t be,” Hero Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling drains manager Chris Stevens said.

Flushing those products can cause a big problem for pipes, including clogs and even sewage coming back up into the home.

Stevens said plumbers are slammed with business right now as working parents and school age children are suddenly at home all day.

“Everyone is just using whatever they have, they have no option,” Stevens said.

Stevens said a sewage backup can cost a homeowner tens of thousands of dollars. The MPCA also said flushing products other than toilet paper can also cost a city money in repairs and harm the environment.

