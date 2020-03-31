Michigan business accused of illegally inflating price of hand sanitizer

National-World

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is accusing an Ann Arbor cleaning supply business of illegally inflating the price of hand sanitizer.

A.M. Cleaning & Supplies allegedly advertised hand sanitizer on social media at $60 for a 12-ounce bottle, $40 for an 8-ounce bottle and $20 for a 4-ounce bottle.

Investigators say the bottles were reportedly priced at $7.50, $5 and $2.50, respectively, days earlier.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a price gouging complaint against the business and received court approval for investigative subpoenas requiring the business turn over records.

“Legal recourse is not the preferred option, but my office will take any necessary steps to determine whether reports of price-gouging are valid,” Nessel said. “Businesses must play by the rules and if a company is breaking the law, we will hold it accountable.

Nessel said her office has received 11 complaints about A.M. Cleaning & Supplies. State investigators have received nearly 2,100 total price gouging complaints statewide related to coronavirus.

Attorney General’s Office investigators sent a cease and desist letter to A.M. Cleaning & Supplies on March 11, but Nessel said they received conflicting statements from the business and evidence from consumers who bought hand sanitizer at the store.

Consumers can call Michigan’s consumer protection tip line at 1-877-765-8388 from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to report possible price gouging.

