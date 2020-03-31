4-year-old celebrates birthday with drive-through guests

National-World

Omaha (WOWT) — From weddings to funerals, the coronavirus is forcing families to come up with alternatives– and oftentimes, pushing back the date until they can get together in large groups again.

A super-sized Omaha birthday party turned into something original.

For his fourth birthday, Jaxson Milowe’s family planned a big bash. A bounce house, a visit from Batman, and a dance party with all his friends. Then COVID-19 came to town.

“It’s unfortunate we had to cancel his birthday party, but we wanted to make sure he saw his friends to celebrate,” said his mom.

Yes, his friends even sang happy birthday from their car seats.

Jaxson even snagged a couple of drive-thru gifts.

“The reaction on his face as all the cars honked was adorable. We made the best of it. It was wonderful,” said his mom.

His mom tells me he was in shock seeing all the attention aimed at him. Jaxson won’t forget his fourth birthday. Good luck to mom and dad topping this next year.

“Thanks to all of his friends. They came out and gave a great day to Jax.”

