Tractor-trailer with 86 pigs inside overturns in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer carrying livestock overturned in Winston-Salem on Monday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 40 to northbound U.S. 52.

The tractor-trailer was carrying approximately 86 large pigs, according to Winston-Salem police.

As of 5 p.m., Winston-Salem firefighters were working to build a temporary corral to contain the livestock trapped in the trailer.

No one was injured.

Speed was a factor in the crash, Winston-Salem police said.

