TN Governor issues statewide shelter in place advisory

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Sources tell News4 that Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee is expected to issue a statewide Shelter In Place advisory.

This comes after thousands of physicians signed onto a letter pleading with him to do so in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Doctors around the world have been advising people to stay at home, and calling upon local and state officials to order people to stay there.

Although this is not a mandated order, the Governor’s order is similar in nature to Mayor John Cooper’s “Safer At Home” advisory.

Lee said “We need you to stay at home…to protect the lives of our neighbors.”

From the Executive Order:

1: Safer at home. Because staying at home as much as possible for a temporary period of time will protect the health and safety of Tennesseans by limiting the spread of COVID-19 and preserving health care resources, all persons in Tennessee are urged to stay at home, except for when engaging in Essential Activity or Essential Services as defined in this Order.

2: Closure of non-essential businesses for public use. Businesses or organizations that do not perform Essential Services shall not be open for access or use by the public or its members.

Currently 27 other states have orders in place for everyone other than designated essential services.

