Teen creates ‘giving stump’ to help neighbors during coronavirus pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GILBERT, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — A Gilbert teen created a “giving stump” at the end of her driveway to help neighbors in need during the coronavirus epidemic, and for folks to leave items they don’t necessarily need.

“A little kindness definitely goes a long way,” said 15-year-old Koraya Fay. She says she was inspired to create the giving stump after seeing markets run out of essential items like toilet paper, soap, and hand sanitizer.

“We heard all over the news that these things were leaving the stores and people had needed them more. So, we wanted to add more to the community,” Koraya said.

A few days ago, she started piling goods onto the stump.There’s a note taped to the stump that reads:

“Please take what you need, leave what you don’t, and add what you can. Spread kindness and be good to each other. We are all in this together!”

“It’s kind of like an exchange. It’s really cool how it works,” Koraya said.

Two families stopped by as Koraya and her mother, Heather Stevens, arranged items on the stump Friday. Stevens says the stump has become a place to meet neighbors — albeit from a distance.

“It has brought people that maybe just moved in a few months ago or people that we hadn’t had the chance to meet a few blocks away, that they’re coming by,” Stevens said.

Go into most US emergency rooms, and you’ll find staff wear Crocs. Now their manufacturer has announced a program to donate 10,000 a day to healthcare workers fighting against the novel coronavirus.

But most of all, Stevens says she’s proud of her daughter for stepping up to help others during a tough time for the country and the world.

“It’s brought the best out of people,” Stevens said. “Humanity is good.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.