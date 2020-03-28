OR restaurant hit by burglars twice in one week

National-World

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV ) — A local restaurant was burglarized by FOX 12’s most wanted twice in the span of two weeks.

The thefts were caught on camera at the Beavercreek Saloon near Oregon City.

The restaurant has been closed because of Governor Brown’s orders when someone broke into the outside cooler last Thursday and stole most of the food inside.

Owner Patrick Whitmore tells FOX 12 he was able to replace everything, but the cooler was hit again a few nights later. This time several items-including his lawn mower-were also taken from his equipment shed.

“We go shutdown, and we felt bad because of our staff, and then for somebody like that to come rip us off. It was just another hard thing on top of a hard thing already,” he said. “To me, it’s just food and we can get over that, and we can keep right on going. We’re Beavercreek tough.”

Whitmore estimates nearly $9,000 worth of items were taken between the two burglars.

To make matters worse, the saloon runs a meal program for the local kids during the pandemic. Losing the food was especially tough.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Clackamas County sheriff’s office.

