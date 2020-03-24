Woman provides pick-me-up for community with her mobile coffee bar

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Davidson County (WGHP) — So many people could use a pick me up, especially now, and a Davidson County woman is serving it in a cup.

Every day thousands of drivers make their way down Old US Highway 52 in Lexington, and Kea Tester is hoping they will stop for a cup of coffee.

She’s the owner of Carolina Grind – a mobile coffee bar.

Her stand is an unusual one. It’s housed inside what used to be a horse trailer.

From hot or cold to sweet or simple, Tester offers a variety of recipes that cater to a range of coffee drinkers.

The business is a new venture for Tester who spent nine years as a stay-at-home mother before pursuing entrepreneurship.

She enjoys the personal touch that comes with running a small business.

She says “service” and “friendliness” allow her to build a sense of community that we all need.

Tester is usually located outside of HD Mart Fresh Produce at 1936 Old US Highway 52 in Lexington.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.