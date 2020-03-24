Woman accused of starting fire at apartment, hitting officer with boot

National-World

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV ) — A woman is facing charges including arson after investigators say she sparked a fire inside the garbage storage area of her apartment building in Newport.

Police and firefighters responded to the 4-plex apartment building in the 220 block of Northeast 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Another resident at the complex investigated the fire and tried to extinguish it with a garden hose, according to investigators. The resident then noticed Ashley Kayla Rose Hunt, 24, leaving the area of the fire, according to fire officials.

Investigators discovered Hunt had been acting erratic all day and had allegedly told several other occupants that she was going to set fire to the apartment building.

Police found her barricaded inside her apartment unit, where they say she had poured accelerant inside. Officers were able to distract Hunt long enough to enter the unit and arrest her. She allegedly used a boot in her hand to hit one of the arresting officers.

Investigators say at least two other units were occupied at the time of the fire.

Hunt was evaluated before she lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of arson in the first degree and assaulting a police officer.

Newport police and fire officials continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Newport Police Department.

