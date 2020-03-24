These states have implemented stay-at-home orders. Here’s what that means for you

National-World

As the US grapples with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus that has the health care system at a tipping point, a growing number of states are ordering their residents to stay at home.

Despite the White House advising all Americans to practice social distancing, the number of coronavirus cases in the US continues to rise. So governors across the nation are taking stronger action by issuing stay-at-home orders in their states.

By Wednesday, when all 17 current state orders take effect, more than 40% of the US population will be officially urged to stay home.

These are the states that have implemented stay-at-home orders. CNN will update the list as more come in.

California

Last Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first governor in the US to set mandatory stay-at-home restrictions to help combat the coronavirus.

Since the order went into effect, all nonessential services such as dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms and convention centers have been shut down.

Essential services, such as groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, food banks, convenience stores and delivery restaurants, have remained open. So have banks, local government offices that provide services and law enforcement agencies.

While the order is not being enforced by police, Newsom urged all Californians to stay at home. Residents who need to leave home to take part in essential activities are advised to practice social distancing.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s “Stay safe, stay at home” policy goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m.

Under Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order, all nonessential businesses and not-for-profit entities should close.

The order excludes any essential business or entity providing essential services such as health care, food service, law enforcement and similar critical services, according to a news release.

Nonessential public gatherings of any size should be canceled and if residents must leave their home, the governor is advising they not travel in groups and keep at least 6 feet away from each other when possible.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until May 15 or until the “public health threat is eliminated.”

The order advises residents to stay at home whenever possible and close all nonessential businesses, according to a news release.

Delaware residents may leave their home for essential activities, such as getting groceries, seeing a doctor and engaging in “other activities essential to their health, and the health and well-being of their family members, including pets,” Carney said.

“Delawareans may also engage in outdoor activity, but must adhere to social distancing guidelines,” Carney said.

Hawaii

Gov. David Ige issued a “stay at home” order for Hawaii residents Monday.

The order takes effect on Wednesday and will last through at least April 30.

“These actions are extreme, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for our recovery,” Ige said.

Exceptions to the order are being made for essential services, medical care and grocery shopping.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday he was issuing a stay-at-home order for the entire state.

The order went into effect Saturday evening and lasts through April 7. Residents are able to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, hospitals and gas stations. They can still go running or hiking and walk their dogs, according to the governor.

Pritzker has since called on the White House to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order.

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-at-home order Monday, which goes into effect Tuesday just before midnight and lasts until April 6.

Essential employees, including health care workers, grocery and transit workers, among others, can leave their home. Indiana residents can leave their home to exercise, Holcomb said.

The governor added that the Indiana National Guard is not assisting with enforcing the order, but it is assisting in the distribution of hospital supplies the state receives.

Louisiana

After announcing that Louisiana has the fastest growth rate of coronavirus cases in the world, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order to help slow the coronavirus spread.

The order takes effect Monday and ends on April 12, he said.

While state buildings and other essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and doctors’ offices will remain open, nonessential businesses must close by 5 p.m. Monday night.

Restaurants will remain open for drive-thru, delivery and takeout options only.

Massachusetts

Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that do not provide essential services to close their physical workplaces, but these businesses are encouraged to continue their operations remotely.

The order, effective Tuesday at noon until April 7, limits gatherings to 10 people in confined spaces, but does not prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in an outdoor space, such as a park or athletic field, according to a news release.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they are critical workers. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will last for at least the next three weeks, according to a news release from her office.

Whitmer is banning gatherings, public and private, of any number of people. This does not apply to single households where people may already live together.

“This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities,” Whitmer said in the news release. “If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

New Jersey

In New Jersey, a stay-at-home order has been in effect since Saturday. The order prohibits all gatherings, such as celebrations, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The executive order requires all retail businesses to close with the exception of essential businesses, including pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries, grocery stores, gas stations, pet stores, laundromats, banks, liquor stores and mail and delivery stores.

New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that she instituting a “statewide stay-at-home instruction” beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to a series of tweets on her official account.

“All New Mexicans are instructed to stay at home except for outings essential to health, safety, and welfare,” Grisham wrote in a tweet.

The Governor also declared that “all businesses except those deemed essential to public health, safety and well-being will be ordered closed,” according to the series of tweets.

“Our society must continue to operate — but in an extremely limited way,” she said.

New York

Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all workers in nonessential businesses to stay at home.

Under the executive order, which took effect Sunday evening, civil fines and mandatory closures will be issued to businesses that don’t comply, Cuomo said.

Civil fines, however, will not be issued for individuals who violate the policy, the governor said. Nonessential gatherings are restricted and individuals are being asked to limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact activities.

For essential workers who have to go out in public, Cuomo encouraged social distancing. Grocery stores, food delivery service and public transportation are still operational.

Ohio

Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.

The order goes into effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in place until at least April 6, DeWine said.

Essential businesses and restaurants for takeout will be allowed to stay open.

The governor encouraged Ohioans to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others if they need to go outside.

Oregon

On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order telling Oregon residents to stay home except for essential needs.

The order, effective immediately, prohibits all nonessential social and recreational gatherings, regardless of size, according to her office.

The order closes retail businesses in which close personal contact is difficult to avoid, such as barber shops, arcades, gyms and theaters. Businesses that are not closed by the order must implement social distancing policies in order to remain open, her office said.

Failure to follow the new order could be punished as a misdemeanor.

“If businesses are not complying with this order, we will shut them down,” Brown said.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee issued the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order Monday, requiring Washington residents to stay at home for the next two weeks.

The order takes effect immediately. Exceptions are made for critical jobs and grocery shopping.

The order does not prohibit people from going outside for a walk, Inslee says, but people must keep a distance of six feet from each other.

“This weapon — distancing ourselves — is the only weapon we have against this virus,” Inslee said in a televised address.

The order includes a ban on all gatherings and “the closure of many businesses.” Inslee says the only businesses that are allowed to stay in operation for the next two weeks are those that are “essential to the healthy functioning of our community or are able to let employees work remotely from home.” Those essential positions include medical professionals and pharmacists.

While the general order takes effect immediately, the governor’s office says non-essential businesses have until Wednesday to close.

“It’s time to hunker down in order to win this fight,” Inslee said.

West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he’s issuing a stay-at-home order to go into effect Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Justice is directing all West Virginia residents to only leave home for essential needs. Taking a walk, riding a bike and being out in nature for exercise is allowed, but people should stay at least 6 feet away from others.

All nonessential businesses should close and restaurants should only offer takeout, delivery or drive-thru, the governor said.

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Safer at Home” order Tuesday that prohibits all nonessential travel. The order goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and remains in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued.

The order allows Wisconsin residents to leave the house for essential tasks such as visiting the doctor, caring for family members in another household or getting groceries, but people should stay at home as much as possible.

Essential businesses allowed to remain operating include banks, pharmacies, grocery stores, and gas stations.

“Issuing a Safer at Home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” Evers said in a news release.

States close nonessential businesses or issue quarantines

Several states have ordered all nonessential businesses to close, but stopped short of issuing official stay-at-home orders.

These states are: Maryland, Nevada, Virginia and Kentucky.

Alaska issued 6-foot public social distancing guidelines Monday. Businesses that can’t abide by that guideline are required to close by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Adam Crum, the state’s Department of Health and Social Services commissioner, also said recreational public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned until further notice.

Georgia issued orders for the “medically fragile” to shelter in place. The mayor of Atlanta issued a 14-day stay-at-home order Monday night via Twitter.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment ordered 14-day quarantines for Kansans who traveled to California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Washington starting Monday.