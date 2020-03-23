State health officer says Alabama hospitals are nearing capacity

National-World

MONTGOMERY, AL (WALA ) — Alabama’s Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is urging people in the state to practice social distancing and to take the coronavirus seriously.

During a news conference held Monday afternoon, Harris said about six to seven percent of Alabama’s 167 COVID-19 patients required hospitalization. As the number of cases continues to rise, he expects hospitals in Alabama to reach capacity.

Harris said that patients in the state are between the ages of 2 and 97, with the median age being 44. About 53% of the patients are male.

As of Monday, there is not a ventilator shortage, but the state is concerned and is working with the Alabama Hospital Association to coordinate a system to share resources as needed.