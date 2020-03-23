Man gives free fish he caught to people in need

National-World

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) — A man in Cape Coral posted on Facebook Sunday telling people in need to meet him at Surfside Boulevard and Veterans Parkway between 1-4 p.m. on Monday for free fish.

Steve Hess said he went on a 35-hour fishing trip with his buddies over the weekend off of Fort Myers Beach. He said when he got back he decided some people in the community could probably use the 20 pounds of catch including red grouper, porgies, snapper, and others, more than him.

He said he took out the bones and separated a few fish into 30 meal bags. He then waited in a parking lot as people pulled up, coolers in hand, grateful for his generosity.

Hess said he plans on taking a few family members and friends out on his six-person boat this weekend to catch even more to hand out to the community next week.

