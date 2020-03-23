Arkansas fire department providing free hot meals for truck drivers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Truck drivers are some of the country’s unsung heroes as they work non-stop to deliver supplies.

A Fire Department in Little Rock has opened their doors to make sure they have a place to get food on their routes.

Quail Creek Fire Department Chief James Church shared a Facebook post on Saturday, letting the community know they will be providing a hot meal for truckers at no cost.

The post now has over 7,000 shares.

The department said its been on the hearts to help truckers as they haul necessities across the country.

When they heard some truck stops are no longer able to serve food, they knew exactly how they could help.

“I asked the guys if we wanted to go buy some stuff and start cookin’ for ‘em and we did so,” Church said.

Their main focus is truck drivers, but they say they won’t turn anyone away who’s in need of food.

Their station is on 145th Street in Little Rock.

“Places like Texas Roadhouse and other places are giving them food, but they’re saying they don’t have a place to park. We have a large parking lot with a side road that’s pretty large. We have an industrial area around there that has 18-wheeler traffic quite often.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.