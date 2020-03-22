Online community sews masks to protect the immunocompromised

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — More than 5 thousand Portland crafters have joined together online to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The Facebook group, Crafters Against COVID-19 PDX, was created to sew face masks amid the nationwide shortage.

While the masks don’t qualify as the personal protective equipment nurses and doctors need right now, they can be used for high risk community members wanting protection.

Recent cancer survivor, Claire Doody is one of the founding members of the group and a clothing designer. She said the handmade masks are intended for patients like her—autoimmune compromised—and going to the hospital exhibiting symptoms.

An official with OHSU said home-sewn masks are not ideal for preventing the spread of infection, but with the right materials and patterns there have been promising results. The hospital is working to source those items.

Doody said the group is still working with public health leaders to find a home for the masks.

You can find the Facebook group here: facebook.com/groups/659895354776166/members

