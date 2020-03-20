State revokes permit for drive-thru Coronavirus testing, company plans to reschedule

National-World

Omaha (KPTM) — A pair of medical providers planned to launch drive-thru Coronavirus testing starting on Monday.

That won’t happen, at least not right now.

Omaha’s mayor sent Banyon Medical Systems and Pivot Concierge Health a letter Friday telling them a previously approved permit is revoked.

City and county officials started expressing concerns over the companies’ plans Thursday night. Mayor Jean Stothert’s communications representative told FOX 42 News the original permit never mentioned COVID-19 testing. A copy of the permit shows the companies told the city they planned to have a ‘medical tent’ in the parking lot of the old Canfield’s.

“Our greatest concerns are public safety and the ability of the Omaha Police Department to adequately prepare for necessary traffic control, and the current messaging that misleads the public to think COVID-19 testing will be available to all,” said the letter.

City officials say the group did not submit any kind of traffic plan. They say local high school sports tournaments often have at least 30 officers to control traffic and they think this drive-thru would bring in a much larger crowd.

A statement from Pivot and Banyon says the companies are working closely with the mayor’s office to figure out the logistical issues and do plan to hold the testing.

It says the delay is likely to be a short one.

