John C. Tune Airport to reopen on Friday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — John C. Tune Airport will reopen Friday morning after sustaining massive damage from the tornado that struck the area on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

MNAA said the airport will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Cleanup continues, but the airport has been restored enough to support safe flight operations on a 24-hour basis.

“Our team in the Emergency Operations Center and all our business partners worked diligently to bring back John C. Tune Airport in short order,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA, the entity that owns and operates Tune Airport and Nashville International Airport (BNA), in a news release. “I’m enormously proud of the effort involved as we were determined to get Tune functioning once again for the region’s general aviation community.”

The infrastructure damage alone to JWN is estimated at $93 million, which doesn’t include any estimates of personal property damage such as aircraft and vehicles. More than 90 aircraft were destroyed, along with 17 hangars that were destroyed or damaged.